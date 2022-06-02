The best chic and trendy Amazon home decor to bookmark ahead of Prime Day 2022

Prime Day 2022 is approaching quickly, and with it comes the best deals you'll find all year in every category from tech, beauty, fashion, and more.

Today we're focusing on the trendy home decor offerings you'll find on the site, including chich pampas grass bouquets, adorable glass lamps, customizable wall signs, and more. Keep reading to see which items you'll want on your "must-have" list ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Natural Dried Pampas Grass Magic Decor Natural Dried Pampas Grass Pampas grass has been trendy for a handful of years now, but that doesn't mean it isn't still a fresh, neutral way to add texture and interest to even the most minimal spaces without overwhelming neutral decor. 85 stems come in this bundle so it's easy to build a voluminous arrangement without dropping a bundle of cash. Magic Decor $32.99 $26.39 Buy Now

Crescent Moon Flower Vase Generic Crescent Moon Flower Vase If you enjoy a dark or witchy touch in your decor, try this crescent moon vase for holding a small bouquet of fresh or dried stems. It looks great against a light-colored backdrop, and even better when part of a larger arrangement of fun, esoteric goods. Generic $24.98 Buy Now

Gold 3-Tier Fruit Basket OwnMy Gold 3-Tier Fruit Basket A fruit basket is one of the most utilitarian objects you can have in a home, so why not use the opportunity to give your kitchen a touch of flair by upgrading to this off-kilter, unexpected version? It's the best way to add interest to the your countertop for under $30. OwnMy $29.99 Buy Now

Full Length Arch-Top Mirror OGCAU Full Length Arch-Top Mirror Whether you're checking your outfit before running out the door, snapping a selfie for Instagram, or just want to make your room feel more open and spacious, this simple, arched mirror is a wonderful way to bring light into your home. OGCAU $179.99 $159.99 Buy Now

Floating Shelf Wall Shelf for Storage with Towel Bar and 8 Removable Hooks Love-KANKEI Floating Shelf Wall Shelf for Storage with Towel Bar and 8 Removable Hooks The quickest way to streamline a space is to make sure it's organized. Shelves such as this floating wall shelf with removable hooks and a towel rack are great for an entry way, bathroom, or kitchen since they allow for multiple uses while looking sleek and just a touch rustic for style. Love-KANKEI $28.99 $17.99 Buy Now

Disneyland World Starport Tomorrowland Wall Art Inkist Disneyland World Starport Tomorrowland Wall Art Mixing fun elements of retro-futurism and mid-century styling, this print is a cheap, ready-to-frame way to spruce up your walls whether you're a die-hard Disney fan or just a casual watcher of the classics. Inkist $7.95 Buy Now

HADFEW Custom Neon Signs HADFEW Custom Neon Signs Neon signs have always been cool, but over the past few years they've taken on an extra air of Brooklyn-chic thanks to their omnipresence in influencer homes. Snag your own custom version to display on your wall, for a big party, or even at your wedding, and save an additional 30% when you click on the coupon in the description! HADFEW $70.99 Buy Now

Kate Aspen Under The Stars Glass Coaster with Holder Kate Aspen Under The Stars Glass Coaster with Holder Everybody loves a beautiful, starry sky, so evoke that sense of wonder and awe in your home accessories with this coaster set. It's perfect for sprucing up your side tables or gifting to a friend who really loves stargazing. Kate Aspen $17.50 Buy Now