Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here's everything we know so far

It's almost time for Prime Day once again, and while we don't have the exact date confirmed yet, here's a primer on what to expect on Amazon's biggest shopping day! And be sure to bookmark this space as wel'll be updating you every chance we get as more information becomes available.

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon loves to make us wait but so far, we know Prime Day is coming in July. 2021's shopping days fell on June 21st and 22nd, so we won't be surprised if a mid-month Monday and Tuesday event happens this year as well.

What should we expect to be on sale?

In a word: Everything.

Amazon's sales extend from their in-house bestsellers like Kindles, televisions, Firesticks, and more, but independent sellers who do business through the site also tend to offer their biggest discounts on the day, too!

We're already in the loop with tech, beauty, and fashion products to keep tabs on leading up to Prime Day, so your best bet is to create a list of must-haves you've either been putting off or couldn't afford and use it to organize your spending during the event.

According to Amazon, the top-selling items from last year's Prime Day event include:

–23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test

–Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart 9-in-1 Cooker

–Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

How can you best prepare for Prime Day 2022?

Simply put, have your Prime subscription ready to go. If you're not already subscribed to the service, here are some of the highlights included every day, not just on Prime Day:

–More than 15 million products can be delivered fast and free, many with same-day or next-day options available

–Free two-hour grocery delivery when you meet the minimum (threshold varies)

–Exclusive savings in every shopping category

–Prime Video subscription with thousands of movies and TV shows available, including exclusive content

–Unlimited photo storage

You can click through to learn even more. A standard membership costs $139 per year of $14.99 a month, with Prime Students available to college students with a valid .edu emails address at $69 a year or $7.49 a month. EBT, Medicaid, and select government assistance recipients can get over 50% off Prime at $6.99 a month.

To sign up, go to Amazon Prime and simply follow the prompts.