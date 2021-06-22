5 best laptop deals happening now for Amazon Prime Day 2021
If you’ve been in the market for a new laptop but weren’t quite ready to drop that much money, you’re in luck.
Prime Day is the ideal time to invest in a new machine since computers from major makers like ASUS, Acer, and HP are currently marked down significantly to save you cash when you buy today.
Below we’ve kept it simple and given you the pertinent information on our five top picks for current laptop deals to help you make the right choice based on your own needs. Read on and act fast before the price for these computers goes back to normal at midnight.
Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop
At just $209.99 (that’s $70 off), this budget lover’s laptop is a fantastic Prime Day deal.
What to know:
–MediaTek MTK8173C Processor
–14 inch FHD display
–a 720p webcam and two 2W speaker systems
–built-in virus protection
–easy to use for young or inexperienced buyers
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop
The ASUS Chromebook Flip is a fun and high-tech way to incorporate two useful tools into one, and right now you’ll save $90 off retail.
What to know:
–14 inch Touchscreen with Full HD 1920x1080
–Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor for super fast performance
–8GB LPDDR3 RAM
–runs on Chrome OS
–display contains a sturdy 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, or tablet mode
Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop
Spending more equals saving more with laptops on Prime Day, and this Acer Spin is no exception. You’ll save $220 when you buy today, which is a huge 20% discount off the usual price.
What to know:
–13.5 Inches standing display screen
–10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor for extreme power efficiency –LED-backlit Touch Display
–2 USB 3.0 ports
–Bluetooth enabled
–Windows 10 Home OS
–16 GB LPDDR4 RAM
HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop
This little Chromebook is a fantastic and very inexpensive way to get a great basic laptop for only $189.99, saving you $70 when you buy today.
What to know:
–up to 15 hours of battery life
–light and durable so it’s great for travel
–powerful MediaTek mobile processor
–full size keyboard–11 inch display
–high definition, high quality, anti-glare screen that’s great for streaming
ASUS Chromebook C223
We’re including two ASUS models on this list because they’re quality, affordable laptops, and any PC user will appreciate their power. Save $50.50 today on the Chromebook C223.
What to know:
–lightweight 2.2 pound body
–thin but sturdy frame with attractive metallic finish
–11.6 inch HD 1366x768 Anti-Glare Display
–Intel Celeron N3350 Processor for snappy performance
–average battery life of 10 hours