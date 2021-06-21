11 best men’s fashion deals on sale for Prime Day 2021
Earlier we brought you some of our favorite fashionable items for women available today and tomorrow, June 21 and 22, for Prime day, so now we present some of the best pieces for men, too. Keep scrolling to find the next best thing to hit your closet.
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirts
When in doubt, a classic, slim fit black tee shirt always looks great for casual events. Starting at just $23.11 for a three pack, now’s the time to stock up so you’re never left without a quick change option in a pinch.
Invicta Pro Diver 36mm Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
This classic silver watch is water resistant up to 200 meters and looks fantastic with its bold, sleek facade. Save 30% when you buy today and enjoy years of attractive and convenient wear.
Amazon Essentials Men's Big & Tall Stretch Woven Training Short fit by DXL
Good shorts are hard to come by, especially when you’re larger in stature. These Big & Tall stretch woven shorts are comfortable as they come though, and on sale for Prime Day.
Calvin Klein Men's Slim-fit Jeans
Slim jeans on men are always a quick way to look put together, polished, and casual all at the same time. Grab a quality CK pair featuring 2% elastane for increased movement and comfort, on sale starting at just $33.99.
Van Heusen Men's Air Tropical Short Sleeve Button Down Poly Rayon Shirt
A classic tropical shirt looks sleek and stylish, not to mention seasonally versatile, when done in a muted shade like this one. Try one for yourself now while the price is slashed for Prime Day.
Dickies Men's Casual Leather Belt
Dickies makes clothing and accessories for hard-working men, so you can trust whatever you get from them is going to last. That’s why we suggest this tough-as-nails belt that looks great and does the job well, especially considering they start at just $12.45 a piece today for the big sale.
Vineyard Vines Men's Long Sleeve Modern Whale Pocket T-Shirt
While we’re showing you a classic shade of navy, this trendy long-sleeve tee is available in all sorts of colors starting at just $35 today. Grab a couple for your next beach weekend getaway, or to bring the holiday vibes home with you anytime.
Amazon Essentials Men's Tech Fleece 9" Active Short
While assorted sizes are marked down even further, these everyday camo shorts are currently on sale for $22.50 in most sizes. Camo is neutral with endless matching opportunities, so gift these to the lazy dresser in your life and watch as he looks effortlessly cool and comfy.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Linen Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt in Classic Fit
Prime Members save big depending on which color and size combinations they choose with this supremely wearable and stylish classic linen button down.
Dockers Men's Long Sleeve Signature Comfort Flex Shirt
Speaking of button downs, Dockers make a fantastic line of the must-have shirts featuring Comfort Flex technology so you don’t have to feel constrained while looking nice and professional. Check out the gorgeous blue shade we’ve chosen here, then click through to see the various other styles, colors, and patterns on sale for Prime Day starting at just $19.99.
AEVOGUE Polarized Sunglasses For Women And Men Semi Rimless Frame Retro Brand Sun Glasses AE0369
Protect your eyes and look exceedingly cool in these trendy, retro shades. If you’re prone to losing or breaking yours, don’t fret: They’re only $8.79 today so you can probably afford several pairs!