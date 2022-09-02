Dolly Parton launches adorable pet clothing line, Doggy Parton

The queen of country music has done it once more, this time offering up colorful, hoedown-ready outfits for your pooch that have the Dolly seal of approval.

Doggy Parton, the new line by the singer, features an array of shirts and collars for your dog featuring fabrics like denim and gingham, as well as tour shirt-inspired looks with Dolly's iconic visage on them as well. Ever charitable, Dolly also says a portion of the proceeds will benefit Willa B. Farms in Old Hickory, TN, a rescue that claims "Saving weird and wonderful animals is our passion!"





Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! ✨ Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. 💕 pic.twitter.com/MkzbCaDZgK

— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022





The line, currently available on Amazon, is an instant hit on social media and is currently available on Amazon while the official store is still being built out on its own domain of doggyparton.com. Keep reading to see which pieces we're loving so far, and snag your own to bring a little down-home flavor to your pup's life this fall.

Red Gingham Dress Doggy Parton Red Gingham Dress Made from a soft, breathable poly-cotton blend that keeps your pet cool, this adorable dress is just the thing for your sweet furry princess to trot around in at the county fair, for a picnic in the park, or just around the house if you're feeing extra fancy. Red gingham is a classic in every country gal's wardrobe! Doggy Parton $14.99 Buy Now

Vintage Style Dolly Tee Shirt Doggy Parton Vintage Style Dolly Tee Shirt Your dog may not have gone to the Dolly tour, but they can pretend with this super-soft and stretchy vintage-style tee featuring a gorgeous photo of the superstar in her big-haired heyday. Doggy Parton $12.99 Buy Now

Gingham Western Collared Shirt Doggy Parton Gingham Western Collared Shirt An immediate best-seller in the line, this country-western collared shirt is the perfect thing to make your little woofer look ready for the Grand Ole Opry. The faux pearl snaps give it an extra air of authenticity, so snap up your own matching gingham shirt and get this duo on the road! Bonus points if you can get your pooch howling along to "Islands in the Stream." Doggy Parton $14.99 Buy Now