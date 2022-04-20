Sustainable cleaning products that are better for the planet and your home

Earth Day falls on April 22 and here at Wishlist, we're committed to bringing you suggestions on products that help save the planet in addition to being useful in your home.

Below, we've chosen a handful of sustainable cleaning products and supplies that utilize natural ingredients that are free from harsh chemicals, help prevent excess waste, and let you do your small part to build toward a better future for ourselves and our children.

Keep reading to find your next favorite eco-conscious cleaning product, and make sure to check out other articles where we suggest sustainable products like great denim and reusable water bottles.

Tree Free Paper Towels Publics Goods Tree Free Paper Towels Paper towels are incredibly handy to keep around for quick spills, cleanups, drying your hands, and more, but killing trees? In this day and age? No thanks. That's why Public Goods offers these convenient alternatives made from sustainable bamboo and sugarcane that are completely biodegradable while remaining ultra-absorbent and soft on your skin. There are no inks, dyes, fragrances, or GMOs used in the process, so you can stock up and feel good about doing your part to protect the planet while you clean. Public Goods $6.95 Buy Now

Plastic-Free Coconut Dish Scour Pads - 5 pack Well Earth Goods Plastic-Free Coconut Dish Scour Pads - 5 pack Plastic is public enemy #1 for many eco-conscious consumers, so Well Earth Goods is helping you reduce your consumption of the stuff with these scouring pads made from coconut coir (a waste product of the harvesting process) and natural rubber. Well Earth Goods $9.50 Buy Now

Reusable Cleaning Glass Spray Bottle - Slide & Snap Grove Co. Reusable Cleaning Glass Spray Bottle - Slide & Snap Use an earth-safe concentrate purchased in bulk, or skip the store-bought cleaning fluids altogether and whip up a simple mixture of vinegar and water to use as a non-toxic, eco-friendly alternative, sprayed directly from your handy, reusable glass bottle! The orange base comes with a slide and snap label, allowing you to name the bottle's contents for organized cleaning. Our favorite simple cleaning solution recipe is: –one part vinegar –two parts water –splash of lemon juice (to your liking) –a drop or two of essential oils if you like added fragrance Then give it a gentle shake and voila! Your home will be spick-and-span in no time. Grove Co. $14.95 Buy Now

Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set Supernatural Cleaning Starter Set Non-toxic and eco-friendly in their concentrated form, Supernatural cleaning supplies offer to "rejuvenate every unique surface in your home" with products that are "crafted with experience and effectiveness in mind." Inside this starter kit, you'll receive four bottles containing the following cleaners: Wood + Floors, Bath + Tiles, Glass + Mirrors, and Counters + Granite, each containing a special scent formulated with nose-pleasers like basil, grapefruit, peppermint, palmarosa, and more. Supernatural $75 $52.50 Buy Now

MioEco 10 Pack Organic Reusable Paper Towels MioEco 10 Pack Organic Reusable Paper Towels ​Made from 100% super-absorbent organic cotton, these reusable towels are incredible in that each one can replace up to 130 rolls of standard paper towels. They absorb spillage and mess easier, too, and they're made under strict GOTS guidelines that limit the use of harmful bleaches, dyes, and other chemical inputs during the production process of textiles. MioEco Buy Now

Dishwasher Detergent Pods Public Goods Dishwasher Detergent Pods Unlike harsher soaps, Public Goods (appearing again because we love their sustainable wares) use naturally-derived ingredients to break down stains, dirt, grease, and more from your dishes, leaving them squeaky clean without any harmful residue. The pods break down completely in water, and the resealable pouch ensures you won't have to worry about them spilling out and bursting in your cabinet. Public Goods $6.95 Buy Now