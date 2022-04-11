In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available online at our favorite retailers for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed Dog lovers know their four-legged friends deserve the very best in everything, and this Bedsure orthopedic dog bed is one of the best ways to show them you care about their comfort. Created from three inches of egg crate foam with a cozy flannel cover, the Bedsure bed offers plenty of support for your pooch's tired bones. The sides act as the perfect headrest, ensuring they get the positioning they need to rest up before it's time to head outside and play fetch once more. It's also easy to remove and clean the cover, so accidents are never a problem! Save 15% when you buy now and put those extra dollars toward some delicious treats instead. Bedsure $46.99 $39.94 Buy Now

Wednesday's Girl Mini Slip Dress with Cowl Neck in Celestial Print Satin Wednesday's Girl Mini Slip Dress with Cowl Neck in Celestial Print Satin We love telling you about our favorite dresses each season here on Wishlist, but this one slipped under our radar until now. This mini satin slip dress from Wednesday's Girl is stunning in celestial print, with the satiny fabric and flouncy shape that has reentered the fashion lexicon as a mainstay to be worn throughout the year. Pair it with strappy sandals and layered gold accessories for the perfect summer fling look, and simply add tights and knee-high boots once fall arrives to make cool-weather friendly. When you buy now during the ASOS Easter sale, you'll pay less than $20. Wedneday's Girl $29 $17.40 Buy Now

12.0 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Dual Door, Frost Free in Stainless Steel Galanz 12.0 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Dual Door, Frost Free in Stainless Steel Sometimes a clean new fridge can give your kitchen the facelift it needs in lieu of a larger renovation, especially when you're stretching pennies. Try this stainless steel Galanz model that rings in under $500 when you buy today only, and you'll enjoy features like: –a reversible door that opens from either side –12 cubic feet capacity – a one year limited warranty And plenty more! If it's not quite the right fit for your kitchen, browse Home Depot's wide selection of refrigerators on sale today. Galanz $624.70 $448 Buy Now

Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair This chair almost looks too cool to be from Target, but as we've said before, they never stop surprising us with their incredible designer pieces that can be had for a fraction of the price you'll find at other retailers. This architectural, mustard-colored is no exception, so buy it now to save nearly $70 off the already reasonable ticket price – your living room, bedroom, or reading area will instantly look more modern and chic when you do. Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow $340 $272 Buy Now