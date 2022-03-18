This Teddy Fresh x Elton John is our new favorite streetwear obsession

We've recently fallen hard for streetwear line Teddy Fresh. Their clothes focus heavily the late nineties/early aughts trends we've been seeing come back around in recent years, but they go a step further in incorporating licensed brands like Looney Tunes or Rick and Morty that evoke nostalgia that feels comforting, fun, and perfectly in step with the current fashion cycle.

In addition to having some of the freshest-looking styles around (check out a couple of our favorite pieces in our bucket hat roundup and our summer fashion guide), they're also committed to going above and beyond when it comes to fair labor practices and sustainability, or as they note:

"At Teddy Fresh, it is essential that all our production partners pass stringent audits to ensure our facilities are abiding by and surpassing the global standards for ethical labor practices. These third-party auditors include WRAP, SMETA, and AMFORI BSCI, who certify there is no child labor or unfair labor practices. Our goal is to ensure all partners share our values for social compliance, sustainability, accountability, and transparency."

Now that you know you can trust them, get a load of one of the newest and best collabs yet: the Teddy Fresh x Elton John collection. Admittedly, I am biased when it comes to anything Elton John; His decades-spanning opulent style, impeccable songwriting abilities, and staying power in the global spotlight have made him an icon for the ages. And, on a personal and maybe embarrassing note, I made my mom construct white fur pants for me so I could wear them with her vintage, oversized sunglasses and dress as the crooner for our seventh grade Halloween party – the man's a legend! Who didn't want to be as cool as Elton?

So you can imagine my delight to receive a piece from this collection, the TF x Elton John Empty Sky tee you'll see below. It's the perfect mix of "on-trend cool" and "lasting closet staple" that will get plenty of wear in the years to come. The material is of great quality with a good weight and thickness to it, and the sizing is generous so you can achieve the loose-fitting effortlessness so associated with street style.

Keep reading to see more on that shirt, then scroll down to find even more pieces from the TX x Elton John line selling out fast at Teddy Fresh.

TF x Elton John Empty Sky Tee Teddy Fresh TF x Elton John Empty Sky Tee While I got this shirt in the cream shade, the pink and black options are equally tempting to own. The print is quality without any seeming threat of peeling off like some other brands, and the artwork itself is mystifying in how gorgeous it looks. Celtic knotwork and the faded, ethereal look of young Elton are enchanting as hell, so buy yourself one to feel like you're living in a cooler version of yesteryear while you impress all your music lover friends with your taste in band tees. Teddy Fresh $45 Buy Now

TF x Elton John Sequin Jacket Teddy Fresh TF x Elton John Sequin Jacket The sequin jacket is the shining star of the collection, and for more reasons than just the sparkle! A cool, varsity-inspired shape and details make this feel effortless, even casual, but the sweet pink shade and light-catching glimmer of the construction leave it ready to wear to the club so you can be the person everybody asks, "Where did you get that jacket?" Teddy Fresh $225 Buy Now

TF x Elton John The One Hoodie Teddy Fresh TF x Elton John The One Hoodie Evocative of the Princess Diana era of Elton's career, this royal purple hoodie captures the singer in his 1990s finest with a striking portrait surrounded in Baroque-style graphic framing. Gold details set off the cuffs, while the back has an equally beautiful design with Teddy Fresh branding center-stage. Teddy Fresh $125 Buy Now