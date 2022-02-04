Have you ever walked past a Build-A-Bear store in the mall and thought, "If only these bears were somehow, I dunno, hornier?" If so, you're in luck.

The famed plush company has expanded its offerings just in time for Valentine's Day with their After Dark collection, a series of 18+ bears that drink wine, lounge in satiny undergarments, and otherwise tell your grown-up sweetie that you're thinking about them in a romantic way.

While they're not as explicit as something like this kinky bondage bear, we still think you'll enjoy browsing some of our favorite plushes from the After Dark line. Keep reading to see which favorites caught our fancy.

Devilish Happy Hugs Teddy Valentine's Day Gift Set Build-A-Bear Devilish Happy Hugs Teddy Valentine's Day Gift Set The devil horns, the cape, the satin boxers...what more could this naughty little guy need? Snag the full set you see here (bear, outfit, and accessories) or do some customizing to get the perfect furry creature to give your sweetie this Valentine's Day. Build-A-Bear $34.50 Buy Now

Online Exclusive Barkleigh™ Wine O'Clock Gift Set Build-A-Bear Online Exclusive Barkleigh™ Wine O'Clock Gift Set If you're shopping for platonic gal pals this V Day (or Galentine's Day!), consider this wine-sipping anthropomorphic pup who always has a glass of cab on hand and is ready for the latest hot gossip. Her tee-shirt screams "wine mom on a Napa holiday" while her leather skirt and knee boots are giving vampy vibes, so dress her up in the whole kit or create your own special outfit for her that will bring a smile to your sweetheart's face – just don't forget to bring the real wine, too! Build-A-Bear $49 Buy Now

Online Exclusive Pastel Swirl Kitty Rosé Over Roses Gift Set Build-A-Bear Online Exclusive Pastel Swirl Kitty Rosé Over Roses Gift Set In the same vein as our pup friend above, this kitty is ready for rosé all day. Give her what she wants with this precious cat plus the full outfit, add a scent or sound to go the extra mile, then serve her up in a basket with a delicious rosé (we prefer it sparkling), two glasses, and a few chocolate-covered strawberries to round out your Valentine date night. Build-A-Bear $46 Buy Now

Online Exclusive Lovable Lion I Love You Gift Set Build-A-Bear Online Exclusive Lovable Lion I Love You Gift Set This roaring guy is ready to treat you to a night at home with some bubbly, skivvies, and a flirty smirk that smolders like candlelight. With his masculine appearance, this fun lion makes a great gift for the man (especially those saucy Leos!) in your life who also likes a plush gift every now and then. Build-A-Bear $39 Buy Now