Ice Spice sparks backlash for having 'twerking 16-year-old' in her latest video

Ice Spice has sparked a backlash over her new music video for the single 'Deli' as it features a 16-year-old TikTok twerking.

The song is from the 23-year-old's deluxe version of her debut album Like...? and the music video has a fitting location - inside a bodega where the rapper can be seen with bundles of dollar bills.

In the video, Ice Spice can also be seen twerking alongside her group, but one underage member, in particular, has caused upset.

TikTok star Aya Tanjali who is 16 years old with over 6.6m followers, starred in the video as she twerked on top of a counter, much to the shock of viewers who took to social media to slam Tanjali's inclusion.

One person said: "There’s no way no one told her having a minor twerking in your music video is a terrible idea."

"Having a 16-year-old twerking in your video is just nasty," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Putting a sixteen-year-old girl twerking on her hands and knees in a music video was definitely a choice."

"Oh that community note…," a fourth person commented.





The Community Note that Twitter added also says the girl's age is 16. Twitter/icespicee_





On Twitter, Ice Spice shared a clip of the music video which included Tanjai but the social media platform has added one of its “Community Notes," where it mentioned the young TikToker.

"Viewers should be warned this video features a minor dancing in a sexually provocative manner, which may violate state and federal laws," it read.

"One of the dancers in this video is 16 years old, a fact likely known to Ice Spice, as the two follow one another on Instagram."

Indy100 has reached out to Ice Spice's representatives for comment.



