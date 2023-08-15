TikTok star Addison Rae hints leaked songs from 'lost album' are to be released

Addison Rae has teased followers that new music is coming as songs that were previously leaked from a "lost album," are set to be officially released.

The 22-year-old who rose to fame on TikTok, amassing 88.4m followers on the platform has also explored other entertainment endeavours.

In 2021, she starred in her first film, Netflix's He's All That, a gender-swapped version of the 90's rom-com classic She's All That (1999).

Rae is set to appear in Ryan Reynolds' new movie, "Animal Friends," alongside Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn and Aubrey Plaza.

The social media star has also delved into music too, she released her debut single Obsessed back in 2021 but hasn't released any new music since.

But a recent announcement on Rae's Instagram suggests new music is dropping soon, where she posted an image of herself blowing bubble gum.

"Dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album AR 8.18," she wrote in a recent Instagram, teasing some kind of announcement for this Friday (August 18).



What Rae is referring to is when 10 of her unreleased songs were leaked on SoundCloud last year.





On her official website, there is a chewing gum bubble where users can click to burst it and reveal a countdown that appears to end on August 18 too.

Some phrases on the website background also include phrases such as: “2 Die 4,” “It could’ve been you,” and “I could just cry," two of which are the names of leaked songs.

Meanwhile, fans are convinced that one of the songs Rae is putting out will feature a collaboration with Charli XCX after the British singer shared Rae's post to her Instagram Stories.



"@addisonrae is a cult classic and that's facts," she wrote, and in another story wrote: "Gonna be 2 die 4, wow I can’t wait," hinting her feature will be on the song "2 Die 4."

Fans think Charli XCX is going to be a collab on one of Addison Rae's new songs. Instagram/charli_xcx





Fans of Rae have been sharing their excitement about this long-awaited announcement.





















Safe to say, Rae's fans are eagerly waiting for August 18 to come around.

