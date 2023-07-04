Adele has told her fans she would "f*****ing kill" them if they tried to throw an object or something at her while on stage.

During one of her Las Vegas residency shows, Adele spoke on the topic, after singers such as Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini were recently hit by objects fans launched at them from the crowd, with Rexha even having to go to the hospital to get stitches.

Meanwhile, Ava Max was slapped on stage by a supposed fan. All of these incidents have caused discussions on social media about concert etiquette.

And now the 'Easy On Me' singer hasn't hold back with her thoughts on the issue.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f**king show etiquette at the moment? she asked the audience.

"Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f**king dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I'll f**king kill you," the singer warned.

But she then jokingly pretended to be an audience member: “Stop throwing things at the artist but you can shoot things at the audience," referring to the fact she launches t-shirts into the audience with a large t-shirt cannon.

(Though the audience appeared to love seeing Adele's t-shirt cannon firing skills).

@mikesnedegar One of the best things about seeing Adele live is her chats with the audience. She always makes you laugh. #weekendswithadele #adele #lasvegas

Fans of the singer who watched the brief clip found Adele's threat amusing and agreed with her stance.

One person said: "I believe Adele would come off stage and smack someone!!!! Wouldn't blame her!!!!"

"I love being British because of this womanaudience, she's f***ing hilarious," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Lmao. She said you won’t be doing that sh** here."

"'Don't underestimate the things that I will do' lol," a fourth person commented referencing a lyric from Adele's song 'Rolling in the Deep'.

Elsewhere, read all about why are fans throwing random objects at pop stars.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.