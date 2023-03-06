Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman blasts 'disgraceful' Prince Harry

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman has spoken about Prince Harry, and she’s made it pretty clear she’s not a big fan of his recent behaviour.

The actress branded the prince “disgraceful” when asked about the revelations of his memoir Spare, which she said she “can't bear to look at”.

The 76-year-old said the Duke of Sussex needs to “just get on with it” in an interview with The Mirror.

“It was his prerogative to leave the royal family and they let him, so I think he should just get on with it and shut up,” Steadman said.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The actress then went on to say that she found King Charles to be “friendly” when the pair met at a charity event in 2019.

“He’s a very warm and friendly man. You don’t feel intimidated in any way,” she said.

The actress isn't a fan of the prince's new book Getty Images

“He’s probably seen me on telly and he just turned around and went, ‘Oh! Hello, hello,’ and it was just like meeting a fan.”

Steadman played Pamela Steadman in the hit comedy, which ran for three seasons from 2007 to 2010. The series also starred the likes of James Corden, Ruth Jones, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Rob Brydon.

As well as Gavid and Stacey, Steadman is known for her work in the likes of Nuts in May, Abigail's Party and The Singing Detective.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is coming under fire for a new promotion for Spare - which involved fans paying to watch him have 'therapy' on TV.

The royal sat down with physician and author Dr Gabor Maté, who ended up diagnosing him with a series of conditions, including Attention Defecit Disorder (ADD) and PTSD.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.