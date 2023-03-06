Prince Harry makes fans pay to watch him have 'therapy' on TV - this is his diagnosis

Prince Harry is coming under fire (again) for a new promotional angle for his book, Spare - which involved fans paying to watch him have 'therapy' on TV.

The royal sat down with physician and author Dr Gabor Maté, who ended up diagnosing him with a series of conditions, including Attention Defecit Disorder (ADD) and PTSD.

“What do I do with that?”, Harry joked in response.

In the live stream, the pair also discussed how he and Meghan struggle to 'make friends', and how Harry has recommended therapy to the royals.

