Amber Heard has released a statement following Johnny Depp's recent TikTok debut where he thanked fans for their support after he won his widely publicised defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.

In his first post on the video platform, Depp posted a compilation, the first clip of himself waving from his car at fans waiting outside Fairfax County court in Virginia where the trial took place over the course of six weeks.

The next clip showed the Pirates of The Caribbean actor writing and performing songs on stage, and the music accompanying the video was the song Stranger from the Reggae band Love Joys.

Depp used his first TikTok to thank his "treasured fans" for their "unwavering support" over the high profile civil case. TikTok was one of the platforms that were flooded with edits from the televised court proceedings, as well as people sharing their thoughts on trial too.

The 58-year-old already had a large fan base on TikTok before he joined the platform as the "#JusticeforJohnnyDepp" hashtag has received a staggering 20.2bn views.

Since he joined on Monday (June 6) Depp has already amassed 7.7m followers, and his first post has received 14.1m views.





“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together," he wrote.

“We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you.

Depp signed off the post: “My love & respect, JD.”

Hours after this TikTok was posted, a spokesperson for Amber Heard responded to Depp's recent message to fans on the video platform, referencing Depp's "moving forward" comment when talking about how "women's rights are moving backward."

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out," Heard's spokesperson told Law & Crime Trial Network producer Cathy Russon.

Following her lawsuit loss last week, Heard described feeling "heartbroken" at the jury's verdict in a statement posted to her Instagram.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.





"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," the Aquaman star added.

