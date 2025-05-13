Amber Heard announced on Mother's Day that she had welcomed twins earlier this month, and it's ramped up speculation once more as to who is the biological father of her children.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the actor posted a photo of her newborn children’s feet - a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean - and wrote how she "welcomed twins into the Heard gang".

The 39-year-old is already a mother to four-year-old Oonagh, whom she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021. But Heard hasn't revealed the details around the conception of her twins, nor has she shared who the biological father of her three kids is.

"Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully," Heard wrote about her solo parenting journey.

Internet speculation

The biological father of Heard's children remains unknown, and this has sparked an internet theory that the father is controversial billionaire businessman and Trump advisor, Elon Musk, whom she dated on and off from 2016-18.

Neither Heard nor Musk have publicly commented on this speculation.

On social media, this speculation has ramped up once again, following the news of Heard's twins.

"Amber Heard welcomes twins! Actress, 39, announces arrival of daughter, Anges and son, Ocean Fishy… I wonder is all of her children are by ELON MUSK," one user remarked.

A second user wrote: "Amber Heard, her court case with Johnny Depp behind her, now lives in Madrid. She already has a 4-year-old but has just given birth to twins. Who is the father? Might it be @ElonMusk? He and Heard are close, and we know he likes having children using IVF."

"Is it true that the father is Elon Musk?" a third person asked.

A fourth person commented: "So, Elon has 2 more?"

Furthermore, this theory was further fuelled by a declaration from a 2022 court case made by Jennifer Howell, a close friend of Heard's sister Whitney, which resurfaced last month.

She claimed Heard and Musk were in a legal battle over their embryos, as it is alleged Muskwanted them to be destroyed while Heard fought to keep them, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, this evidence was not used in the highly publicised Depp v. Heard trial because Heard's lawyers claimed it had been falsely obtained by Depp's legal team and later accused them of leaking documents.

Meanwhile, Musk has made headlines over wanting a “legion-level” of offspring "before the apocalypse", as reported by The Wall Street Journal last month, and at the time of writing, Musk currently has 14 children.

Indy100 has reached out to Heard and Musk’s representatives for comment.

