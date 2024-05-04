The Fall Guy's Amber Heard and Johnny Depp joke gets slammed by viewers

The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt was recently released in cinemas - but viewers have expressed dismay at one particular joke in the action movie about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The film follows a down-and-out stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling) who has to go to find the missing star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) of his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno's (Blunt) blockbuster film.

In one scene, Gail Meyer, the producer of Jody's movie played by Hannah Waddingham enters a messy trailer where she says to Blunt's character: "It’s like Amber and Johnny were just in here."

The joke was referencing actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who were previously married in 2015 but later divorced after 15 months.

Depp and Heard's turbulent relationship was later scrutinised after Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post where Heard described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

This resulted in a public court battle that aired out private details about their time together and both actors accused each other of abuse.

In the end, Depp won the multimillion-dollar lawsuit and the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Cinemagoers have taken to social media after watching The Fall Guy to slam the film for Depp and Heard's relationship being a punchline of a joke.

















The Fall Guy was released in UK cinemas on 2 May.



Elsewhere, Ryan Gosling has revealed his one minor regret about his performance in the 2016 hit film La La Land, and Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s SNL duet is leaving people stunned.

