Andrew Garfield has finally revealed who he was texting at the Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

In March, Garfield, 38, was famously captured on his phone as the slap occurred between the two actors. The actor's nonchalant attitude as the rest of the audience watched in confusion and fear became an instant meme on social media.

Now, the actor is addressing who he was texting.

On Thursday's episode of The View, Garfield said he picked up his phone thinking cameras would not be on him as Kevin Costner introduced the nominees for best director.

"I feel so bad because Kevin Costner's introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way and I'm thinking there's no way I'm going o be on camera during this," Garfield said.

"Everyone is texting me asking me, you know, 'what the vibe in the room is' and at that moment my friends took priority over Kevin, but I feel really bad about that," he added.

The actor refused to address anything about the actual slap but alluded to it.

When the photo initially went viral, many people thought Garfield was texting fellow actors, like Zendaya who was also captured on her phone.

Turns out, like most of the world, Garfield was texting his friends about the drama going down.

During his visit to The View, the actor also commented on the latest gossip surrounding his misunderstood announcement that he is taking a break from acting.

"I don't know where that came from, I'm just having a holiday," Garfield said.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield spoke about filming back-to-back projects which inspired him to take a well-deserved rest. However, people interpreted this as the actor taking a formal break from his profession.

The California native has been in several movies this year including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, tick, tick...BOOM!, and most recently, Under the Banner of Heaven which he was promoting alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones on The View.

Don't worry Garfield fans, he'll be back in films shortly. But maybe don't expect him to be playing Spiderman anytime soon.

