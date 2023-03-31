Andrew Tate issues weird response after South Park episode mocked him

Andrew Tate has issued a weird response after a South Park episode mercilessly mocked him.

A Romanian judge denied his bail earlier this week, extending his custody for a fourth time since he was arrested in late December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and gang crime.



As a result, he'll remain behind bars with his brother Tristan until the end of April.

He appeared in the most recent episode of South Park as a 'toxic masculinity coach' named Alonzo Fineski.

Alonzo pulls a gun on Randy Marsh after he disrespects two strippers in his employ - but Randy tries to resolve the situation by telling 'Tate' that he wants to show his kids a good time.

Randy says: "Look, I'm just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.

"I'm trying to show my son and his nerdy little friend what a real party is because society wants them to be ashamed of their masculine natures."

A cigar-chomping Alonzo tells him: "I will call some friends."

But it all ends in tears when the party is busted by cops who identify the Tate figure and say: "That's Alonzo Fineski, the Romanian sеx trafficker."

Alonzo fires at police before fleeing the scene.

While Tate is behind bars, his team - who may be in contact with him - shared his response on Twitter.

What does it mean? Does he actually think he can collab with Trey Parker and Matt Stone? We'll have to wait and see. It all hinges on him being 'proven innocent'.

