Andrew Tate plans to start a charity to ‘protect' men

Andrew Tate might be behind bars but he’s still able to tweet and, apparently, update his will.

The king of toxic masculinity announced on Sunday that he’d be “donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations”.

Is that 100 million dollars? Pounds? Magic beans perhaps? The latter seems more likely, given that his estimated net worth is set closer to £41 million.

Tate didn’t offer any details of what “protections” his charity would offer, nor of how it would go about implementing them, nor, indeed, what kinds of “false accusations” would be covered by its work.

But hey, this is Andrew Tate we’re talking about here. If it's logic and rigour you’re after, look elsewhere.

The implication is that the kickboxer, who is currently holed up in a Romanian jail on allegations of rape and human trafficking, wants to help men like him.

In which case his charity won’t have many victims to support. According to extensive studies carried out in the UK, the rate of false allegations of rape stands at around three per cent.

Tate’s professed philanthropic ambitions were met with suitable derision by fellow Twitter users, who mocked or picked holes in every aspect of his statement:

However, the tweet also racked up more than 300,000 likes in less than a day, largely thanks to his misguided admirers.



Later on Sunday, he reassured fans that the update to his will was not driven by dark thoughts, writing: "I would never kill myself."

News of his posthumous plans came just hours after he wrote: “Millions of men across the planet are falsely accused and no one gives a f**k. This could be you. Be afraid.”

Again, he failed to clarify what these millions of men are “falsely accused of”, but that didn’t stop 100,000 people from liking his message.

The 36-year-old and his brother Tristan, 34, will remain in pre-detention until 27 February at the earliest having lost an appeal against a judge’s decision to extend their time in prison.

Tate has been keeping his loyal followers updated on his experiences, claiming back in January: “They are trying to break me, thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night.”

Apparently, he considers himself a poet as well as a victim.

