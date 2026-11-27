GTA 6 is speculated to have made PlayStation an absolutely ridiculous amount of money in just its first day of release.



GTA 6 released on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Sony had a marketing deal with Rockstar Games with the tagline that GTA 6 'plays best on PS5'.

And someone understood to be an insider has made claims online about the financials behind that deal.

On X / Twitter, @millieamand, whose bio says they "work proudly within the games and entertainment industry", said: "Sony reportedly committed $167 million across its GTA 6 Take-Two agreements, covering global marketing rights, co-branded campaigns, platform placement, retail promotions, advertising inventory, PR activations and c-oordinated launch marketing.

"Sony had the opportunity to pay less but opted against a commission rate reduction."

Data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has consistently claimed 75 per cent of all copies of GTA 6 sold have been on PS5.

GTA 6 made $3.79 billion on launch day alone, selling 32.5m units pre-release. Sony generally takes a 30 per cent commission on digital games and in-game purchases made through the PS Store.



Industry tracking and pre-order estimates suggested around 90 per cent of all copies sold of GTA 6 would be digital, with 10 per cent of purchases being made for codes in a physical box.

So, working all of that out based on the above data and estimates, all PS5 copies sold of GTA 6 would have generated $2.84bn on launch day alone.

A 30 per cent cut of that is $850m. However that does not take into account the estimate that 90 per cent of copies sold were digital.

Even so, cutting 10 per cent off that $850m figure, Sony is likely to have made around $765m in a single day from GTA 6 on digital sales alone, not taking into account the cuts Sony will have received on selling codes in boxes either.

That's a very good return on a $167m marketing deal if that figure is correct.

To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Sony Interactive Entertainment.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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