Andrew and Tristan Tate's home visited by 'gunman' - but not all is as it seems

Controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have revealed that a man with a gun was seen outside their home in Romania on Saturday, allegedly trying to spend 24 hours at the location in an incident which ended with police officers attending the scene.

Both Tate brothers shared the news within minutes of each other on Twitter/X, at around 7:50pm UK time.

Andrew first tweeted: “There is a man with a gun outside my house.”

Followed by Tristan who wrote: “There is a gunman at my house. I wish I were joking. No shots fired.”

Just after 9pm (BST), Tristan confirmed that the individual had been “rushed and disarmed” by his private security and held “until apprehended by the police”.

The person in question was not arrested, and instead thought to be a live streamer with an air gun.

Tristan went on to add: “Seems some idiot thought brandishing weapons outside my house on livestream was a good way to go viral and promote his project. Wasn’t a real gun.

“Has the internet rotted everybody’s f***ing mind away? One week after Charlie Kirk is killed you think THIS is the right move for self-promotion? F*** this guy.”

However, the Tate brothers’ posts on Twitter/X about the incident were met with some confusion from fellow social media users, who wondered why they were sharing updates on the platform instead of seeking help:

Normal Twitter/X posting resumed for the two Tate brothers on Sunday, with Andrew reposting images showing off his cars and claiming “the greatest sign of a failed parent is a picky child”.

Meanwhile, Tristan tweeted: “So yesterday’s gunman was somebody pulling a not so funny ‘prank’ to go viral. The tweets wishing a real gunman had shot and killed one of us are real though.

“There was a 5 year old in my house. The evil in the hearts of our enemies is pure.”

Sky News reports the alleged suspect gave an on-air interview to local media and had his airsoft weapon confiscated following questioning by police.

The individual said: “They caught us with an airsoft gun in the parking area where the Tate brothers live.

“We were just promoting our coin. We were filming a challenge that involved staying 24 hours in front of the house. We didn’t do anything wrong.

“The street is public. We didn’t make noise. We didn’t do anything.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.