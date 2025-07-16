How many children does Andrew Tate have?

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate has sparked the question of how many children he has after claiming the number is in the “double digits”.

Tate, who is facing charges of rape and trafficking in Romania, took to his X/Twitter to urge people to “have kids” claiming “nothing else matters”.

He wrote : “I have double digit children and I have never for a second doubted having any of them.

“Have kids. Nothing else matters.”

Despite claiming to be a father of potentially more than 10 children, Tate has never publicly confirmed a specific number, nor the identity of them or their mothers.

Someone responded to Tate’s post, asking: “How many of them respect you?”

While Tate has not publicly confirmed the exact number of children he has, speaking to Adin Ross on a live stream back in 2023, he said he had kids with a number of different women.

Tate has also spoken about parenting on a number of different occasions.

Speaking during an interview on Facebook, he said: "A father doesn't have to be around... As a father it's your job to be impactful. You need to guide, you need to be a role model. You need to be a super human... It's hard to be a superhero if you're home every day, arguing with your wife, changing diapers."

Earlier in 2025, Tate spoke about his children during an interview on YouTube with Valuetainment.

"They understand, this is my world and you're being raised in it. I watch other children - without an iPad, they're throwing a fit, won't eat their food... all these people want to accuse me of being a bad parent. Look at your f***ing kids. My kids are quiet on planes. My kids are in a row. My kids will say 'yes sir, no sir', they're quiet on command. My kids don't need entertainment. My kids are perfect."



He added: "I am father of the year... I guarantee you I spend more time micromanaging my sons' upbringing to make him a hero than you could possibly believe."

Tate’s recent comments echo the rise of the right wing encouraging pro-natalism, with figures such as Elon Musk and JD Vance promoting the idea of women having more babies.

According to leaked texts, billionaire tech bro Musk reportedly has a secret plan to father 5,000 children . Musk is currently publicly known to be the father of at least 14 children .

Meanwhile, after becoming vice-president, Vance said, “I want more babies in the United States of America”, during his first address to the US.

