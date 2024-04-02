Delivery driver kills actor's dog

An actor has been left “devastated” after a food delivery driver killed her dog in a fatal shooting.

Delivery drivers have made many of our lives easier after becoming a major part of the economy, with some having even been known to save people’s lives.

But for TV actress Angie Harmon, what should have been a simple interaction turned into a horrifying incident after she claimed the delivery driver shot her dog, Ollie, dead while dropping off groceries at her family home.

Harmon is known for starring in Law & Order and Rizzoli & Isles and shared a post on Instagram about what unfolded.

She wrote: “He got out of his car, delivered the food and THEN shot our dog. Our [Ring] camera was charging in the house, which he saw and then knew he wasn’t being recorded.

“The police let him go because he claimed ‘self defense’. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.”

Harmon continued: “He shot our dog with my daughters and myself at home and just kept saying, ‘yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did.’

“We are completely traumatized and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy and family member.”

The incident occurred in North Carolina, where police confirmed parts of Harmon’s story but said no arrests or charges had been made.

The driver told police he shot the dog in self-defence after it attacked him. The driver, who worked for the company Instacart, has been suspended.

In a statement, Instacart said: “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind.”

