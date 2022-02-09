Annie Marie proved that she was ever the professional after pulling a Madonna by taking a tumble during her live Brit Award performance - with fans praising the singer for her smooth recovery.

At the award show last night (February 8) Anne-Marie took the O2 Arena stage with her performance of “Don’t Play”, with KSI and Digital Farm Animals - which was nominated for Song of The Year.

In the opening moments, the 'FRIENDS' singer was sporting a sparkly red dress she sang her collaboration with Little Mix "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" while stepping down from a flight of stairs. But unfortunately, at one moment she lost her footing which caused her to go over on her ankle and tumble onto the ground.

Despite her knock, Anne-Marie impressively continued to sing as the crowd cheered her on as she was then joined on stage by KSI where the rapper and YouTube star sang his song "Holiday" which was also nominated for Song of The Year too but lost out to Adele's hit "Easy On Me."

Though Anne-Marie needn't worry as she isn't the first star to fall over during a live Brit performance - just ask the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna who stacked it on a flight of stairs back in 2015 due to a blunder where she was pulled backwards down a staircase due to a malfunctioning cape.

Of course, there was plenty of reaction to Anne-Marie's trip on social media which viewers witnessed as many praised the singer for keeping her composure and carrying on with her performance. There were also some references to Madonna's iconic fall.







































Taking the situation on the chin, Anne-Marie was able to have a laugh about the incident on Twitter afterwards, jokingly noting how she had hurt her left ankle and tweeted: "Didn't need my left ankle anyway."



What we've gathered from this is that there should be a stair ban for Brit performances.

