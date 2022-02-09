Annie Marie proved that she was ever the professional after pulling a Madonna by taking a tumble during her live Brit Award performance - with fans praising the singer for her smooth recovery.
At the award show last night (February 8) Anne-Marie took the O2 Arena stage with her performance of “Don’t Play”, with KSI and Digital Farm Animals - which was nominated for Song of The Year.
In the opening moments, the 'FRIENDS' singer was sporting a sparkly red dress she sang her collaboration with Little Mix "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" while stepping down from a flight of stairs. But unfortunately, at one moment she lost her footing which caused her to go over on her ankle and tumble onto the ground.
Despite her knock, Anne-Marie impressively continued to sing as the crowd cheered her on as she was then joined on stage by KSI where the rapper and YouTube star sang his song "Holiday" which was also nominated for Song of The Year too but lost out to Adele's hit "Easy On Me."
Though Anne-Marie needn't worry as she isn't the first star to fall over during a live Brit performance - just ask the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna who stacked it on a flight of stairs back in 2015 due to a blunder where she was pulled backwards down a staircase due to a malfunctioning cape.
Of course, there was plenty of reaction to Anne-Marie's trip on social media which viewers witnessed as many praised the singer for keeping her composure and carrying on with her performance. There were also some references to Madonna's iconic fall.
OH NO!!! Anne-Marie had her Madonna moment. But styled it out. #brits2022 #britspic.twitter.com/OHYBejAlBO— Elliot Gonzalez (@Elliot Gonzalez) 1644351902
god bless Anne-Marie\u2019s ankles #brits #brits2022pic.twitter.com/aQG6Xhi7zh— tom \ud83d\udc68\u200d\ud83c\udf93 (@tom \ud83d\udc68\u200d\ud83c\udf93) 1644351757
anne marie saved that fall so well omg #BRITspic.twitter.com/dk0sfXgiRq— \u2728 (@\u2728) 1644351804
Are the brits stairs cursed bc I\u2019m getting Madonna flashbacks during Anne Marie\u2019s performance— rachel \ud83d\udc95 (@rachel \ud83d\udc95) 1644351723
Anne Marie chatting at the after party #britspic.twitter.com/nqnf5K7EbK— Luke \ud83d\udc7d (@Luke \ud83d\udc7d) 1644357718
Me when Anne Marie fell #BRITspic.twitter.com/fq7IavTxMQ— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1644351901
Urgent memo to #thebrits - BAN STEPS (not the group, the structure). Did Madonna teach you nothing? Respect to Anne Marie for styling that out. I\u2019ll say it again, NO STEPS/CAPES at the Brits! Ever.pic.twitter.com/r0Y7xBKKvy— Debbie Ryan (@Debbie Ryan) 1644352202
Anne Marie is us all on those Wetherspoons stairs back from the toilet #brits2022 #brits— Bethan (@Bethan) 1644351827
stick a wet paper towel on it anne marie #britspic.twitter.com/H7G17oM3NJ— amy \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffc (@amy \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffc) 1644352412
Phenomenal recovery by Anne-Marie #Britspic.twitter.com/kIjjcgrUaO— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1644352089
Taking the situation on the chin, Anne-Marie was able to have a laugh about the incident on Twitter afterwards, jokingly noting how she had hurt her left ankle and tweeted: "Didn't need my left ankle anyway."
Didn\u2019t need my left ankle anyway— \ud83d\udda4ANNE-MARIE\ud83d\udda4 (@\ud83d\udda4ANNE-MARIE\ud83d\udda4) 1644353315
What we've gathered from this is that there should be a stair ban for Brit performances.
