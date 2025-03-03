Who is Mikey Madison? What we know about Oscar and BAFTA-winning Anora actor

Mikey Madison won big at the 2025 Academy Awards, securing the coveted Best Actress gong for her work on Anora, beating the likes of Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo to the post at just 25 years old.

You might not recognise her name either, as until this point, she's never been in a lead role - and what a way to properly kick off her career in Hollywood.

Ready to learn more about the rapidly rising star? Here's what to know about Mikey Madison...

How to watch Mikey Madison's Oscars speech

Mikey Madison took home the gong for Best Actress at the 2025 Academy Awards, thanks to her role in Anora, where she played the title role.

In her speech, she paid tribute to the sex worker community, which her character is part of.

"I just want to recognise and honour the sex worker community. I will continue to support and to be an ally", she told the crowd.

"All of the incredible people, the women I've had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience."

You can watch Mikey Madison's Oscars speech in full here:

How old is Mikey Madison?

Mikey Madison was born on 25 march 1999, making her 25 years old.

What is Mikey Madison's real name?

Mikey Madison's real name is Mikaela Madison Rosberg, with the former being a shortened version that she uses on-screen.

Where is Mikey Madison from?

Mikey Madison was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

What TV shows and films has Mikey Madison been in?

While she's taken home a BAFTA and an Oscar for her role in Anora, Mikey Madison has been in a lot of other successful films and TV shows.

She began her career acting in short films and first became well-known from FX's Better Things.

Some of her work includes the 2022 recreation of Scream, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the animated version of The Addams Family, It Takes Three, and Nostalgia.

What is Anora about?

Anora, starring Mikey Madison in the title role, follows the story of a stripper who elopes in Las Vegas with the son of a Russian oligarch (played by Mark Eydelshteyn).

However, his parents aren't happy about their son's new-found romance, and vow to come the US and put an end to their relationship - giving Anora and Vanya only a matter of time to prove their love for each other is genuine.

How to watch Anora

Anora is currently still in cinemas, but also available to rent for a fee on the likes of Amazon Prime, Sky Store, and Apple TV.

How many awards does Mikey Madison have?

Despite only being 25 years old, Mikey Madison has been nominated for 35 awards - with most of them for her work on Anora. She's secured both BAFTA and Oscar Best Actress wins for the film.

