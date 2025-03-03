Adrien Brody lead the charge at the Oscars on Sunday night, winning the Best Actor gong for his work on The Brutalist - his second time securing the accolade - with the first making him the youngest-ever winner of the category aged 29 in 2003.

Now 51, he used his second-time-around speech to call out racism and antisemitism.

"Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective", he told the crowd.

"No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.”

However, it wasn't his achievement that was the focus of attention.

Aside from the fact Halle Berry planted a smooch on him in reference to their infamous 2003 kiss, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Brody do something rather gross as he stepped on stage to accept Best Actor.

The Brutalist star, who was up against Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan and Ralph Fiennes in the category, appeared to toss chewing gum straight from his mouth to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, as he walked on stage.

What's more, she even appeared to catch the gum with success.

Oscars viewers spot 'gross' Adrien Brody detail moments before he wins best actor

"Adrien Brody’s wife just won the award for Best Supportive Significant Other and her statuette is a wad of her husband’s chewed gum that he tossed at her on his way up the stairs to accept his Oscar. Next level", one person wrote.

"Adrien brody's girlfriend catching his gum is kinda the most romantic thing i've ever seen", another added.

However, others were left rather disgusted by the move, with one viewer even calling for him to be "arrested".

"I would love to know the internal monologue Adrien Brody had in his head when he decided to throw his gum (?!) to his partner in the first row", a viewer chimed in.

That's on way to make your mark on the Oscars.

