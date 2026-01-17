Is Harry Styles going on tour? Everything we know following new album announcement

Harry Styles thrilled fans by announcing his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. set to be released on March 6.

This news comes after a series of cryptic posters began appearing across major cities around the world that included a crowd of people accompanied by the statement, "WE BELONG TOGETHER", along with his website displaying the same message and footage of a crowd.

The 31-year-old's last album was 2022's Harry's House, which won Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, and so this has been his longest break between albums as a solo artist.

A Harry Styles "We Belong Together" poster is seen on a wall in Soho on January 14, 2026 in London, England Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Now we know a new Harry Styles era is imminent, there is more speculation as to what kind of music he's going to drop and if he's going on tour. Here is everything we know so far.

What kind of sound can we expect?

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

This is the big question on every fan's mind since the album was announced, but what we do know is that there are 12 tracks on Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. and the record was executive produced by Kid Harpoon, who has previously worked with Styles on his previous albums.

Apple Music users have spotted two new playlists on Style's profile, which include songs from his discography, one is titled "Kiss All The Time." and includes his love songs such as Adore You, Love Of My Life, Sweet Creature, Fine Line, Daylight, and the second playlist titled, "Disco, Occasionally." has more of his upbeat hits such as Watermelon Sugar, As It Was, Kiwi, Music for Sushi Restaurant, andTreat People With Kindness.

So could we be getting a mix of love songs and dancefloor bangers? We'll have to wait and see.

Fans share their excitement for new music

Since the news broke that Harry Styles is making a return with a new album, fans of the As It Was singer shared their enthusiasm for this new music era that's about to begin.

"Me on March 6th listening the new album of Harry Styles," one person said.

A second person wrote, "I'm sorry, but that’s already such an iconic title and album cover."

"There's no drug in the world that could recreate the feeling of getting a new Harry Styles album," a third person added.

A fourth person commented, "NEW HARRY STYLES ALBUM 6TH OF MARCH."

"What life feels like right now because Harry Styles just announced his new album," a fifth person shared.





Someone else reacted, "New Harry Styles album in less than two months, life is worth living."





Has Harry Styles announced a tour?

Short answer - no.

But on his official website, fans quickly noticed a message at the top of the page that reads, "PRE-ORDER* KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. FROM THE OFFICIAL UK STORE FOR ACCESS TO PRE-SALE FOR FUTURE TOUR DATES," along with a "No Purchase Necessary" option for fans to sign up for pre-sale access for future tour dates.

Additionally, in early January, Billboard reported how “industry chatter” had suggested a Styles comeback with a world tour that may include several dates at Wembley Stadium "could be on the cards" in summer 2026.

The last time Styles toured was his Love On Tour, which began in September 2021 and ended in July 2023.

Harry Styles Official Website

Although Styles hasn't announced a tour yet, this quickly circulated on social media, as fans have shared how they are already preparing themselves in case there is a future tour announcement.

"HARRY STYLES TOUR THIS YEAR OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED," one fan said, sharing a screenshot from his website.

A second person said, "Suddenly going into work isn’t so bad knowing it’s for Harry Styles tour funds"

"Harry Styles tour announcement after he drops that album… I have $7.75 and a dream," a third person posted.

