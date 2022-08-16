Resurfaced footage shows singer Ariana Grande being "sexualised" as a teen actor on the Nickelodeon show Victorious.

Grande played the character Cat Valentine in the children’s TV series from 2010 to 2013. Clips shared online reveal how the star, now 29, was sexualised, according to people sharing it.

In a clip posted on Twitter that has been viewed 3.4 million times, the singer performed acts like putting her fingers down her throat, putting her toes in her mouth and pouring water all over her face and chest while laying upside down.

The videos came from a segment on the show called Cat’s Random Thoughts, where Grande’s character shared her thoughts on random subjects. They were written and directed by TV producer Dan Schneider.

The clip has sparked fresh controversy of the TV network Nickelodeon and its creators – they recently faced grim accusations from former teen actor and Grande’s co-star, Jennette McCurdy.

In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy claimed that she was photographed wearing a bikini, told to drink alcohol by someone she called “The Creator” and given unwanted massages when she was a teen actor at Nickelodeon.

Another part of the video shows Grande’s character attempting to get juice from a potato, showing the star squeezing the object while making groaning noises.

In response to the clip, many said they found it too disturbing to finish the whole video. One said it left them “sick to my stomach”.

Another wrote: “Holy. S**t. I couldn’t finish this video. So gross.”

Someone else commented: “This always makes me nauseous, imagine ‘directing’ a teenager to do that stuff as a grown man.”

According to the New York Times, Nickelodeon cut ties with Schneider after evidence of “verbal abuse” towards colleagues emerged.



In an interview with the publication, the TV producer said accusations that he “sexualised” young actors were “ridiculous lies”.

Schneider said: “The comedy was totally innocent. I couldn’t, and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors.”

indy100 has contacted Nickelodeon for comment.

