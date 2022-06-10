Beyoncé has mysteriously removed her social media profile pictures on all platforms, and it's led to speculation from her excited fans about the possibility of new music dropping soon.
Observant fans of the singer couldn't help but notice on Friday (June 10) how she had discreetly removed her profile picture across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, leaving her icons completely blank.
Perhaps she fancied adding a bit of mystery to her social media presence or the change could signal the start of a new music era, which is what Beyoncé's fandom - the Beyhive - have been enthusiastically speculating on Twitter.
The last studio album Beyoncé released was her critically acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade - though since then she has released a soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift for The Lion King remake in 2019.
\u201c\ud83d\udea8Beyonc\u00e9 has removed her profile pictures across all social media accounts.\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1654830547
It's safe to say, fans of the Crazy in Love singer are thrilled at the prospect of new music on the horizon and the hashtag "#beyonceisBACK" quickly began to trend on Twitter.
\u201c#beyonceisBACK. OH IM TERRIFIED\u201d— \u2763\ufe0e \u1d05ee (@\u2763\ufe0e \u1d05ee) 1654831291
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 rn : #beyonceisBACK\u201d— \ud83d\udc41\ud83d\udcb5 (@\ud83d\udc41\ud83d\udcb5) 1654832614
\u201cI will wait 5 more minutes to see if Beyonc\u00e9 actually drops music then I\u2019m going to bed #BeyonceisBACK\u201d— Dom\u02e3\u2074 (@Dom\u02e3\u2074) 1654833323
\u201c6 years since her last solo album. it\u2019s been a long time coming but we finally made it. #beyonceisBACK\u201d— keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth! \ud83d\udde3 (@keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth! \ud83d\udde3) 1654832880
\u201cMe refreshing my social media every 2 seconds to see if she dropped something #beyonceisBACK\u201d— Antonio (@Antonio) 1654834114
\u201cy\u2019all ready? me when beyonc\u00e9 drop b7 #beyonceisBACK\u201d— raymaraj\ud83d\udc95 (@raymaraj\ud83d\udc95) 1654832839
One fan has added to the theory, as they pointed out how Beyoncé has 2,020 posts on Instagram and noted that two posts would add the total up to match the year 2022 - perhaps these posts could be about a new album?
\u201cnotice how her posts are at 2020 so if she posts an album cover and a music video clip that puts her at 2022 \ud83d\udc40 #beyonceisBACK\u201d— speakeasy bouncer (@speakeasy bouncer) 1654832959
Though others aren't getting their hopes up and predict that the move is instead part of an announcement about Beyoncé's Ivy Park clothing brand rather than news of new music.
\u201cSorry but it\u2019s going to be an Ivy Park collection girls, she\u2019s played us before #beyonceisBACK\u201d— ada enechi (@ada enechi) 1654847226
\u201cI cannot handle this hype for an IVY PARK collection, PLS LET IT BE NEW MUSIC #Beyonceisback\u201d— JAKE (@JAKE) 1654833263
\u201cNow what if she just dropping some clothes #beyonceisBACK\u201d— feyrug\u2077 (@feyrug\u2077) 1654833215
\u201cSHE\u2019S COMING , but y\u2019all what if it\u2019s ivy park? Y\u2019all know Beyonce love playing \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d, i\u2019m scared #beyonceisBACK\u201d— INSPECTA GADGET (@INSPECTA GADGET) 1654832742
\u201cPOV : Me after knowing it was all about ivy park . I hope it's not #beyonceisBack\u201d— \u4e43 (@\u4e43) 1654833304
It wouldn't be the first time Beyoncé dropped an album without any announcement or promotion as she did this back in 2013 with her self-titled album when she released it in the early hours on December 13, to the surprise of her fans.
So guess we'll have to keep our eyes peeled...
