Beyoncé has mysteriously removed her social media profile pictures on all platforms, and it's led to speculation from her excited fans about the possibility of new music dropping soon.

Observant fans of the singer couldn't help but notice on Friday (June 10) how she had discreetly removed her profile picture across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, leaving her icons completely blank.

Perhaps she fancied adding a bit of mystery to her social media presence or the change could signal the start of a new music era, which is what Beyoncé's fandom - the Beyhive - have been enthusiastically speculating on Twitter.

The last studio album Beyoncé released was her critically acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade - though since then she has released a soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift for The Lion King remake in 2019.

One fan has added to the theory, as they pointed out how Beyoncé has 2,020 posts on Instagram and noted that two posts would add the total up to match the year 2022 - perhaps these posts could be about a new album?



Though others aren't getting their hopes up and predict that the move is instead part of an announcement about Beyoncé's Ivy Park clothing brand rather than news of new music.

















It wouldn't be the first time Beyoncé dropped an album without any announcement or promotion as she did this back in 2013 with her self-titled album when she released it in the early hours on December 13, to the surprise of her fans.

So guess we'll have to keep our eyes peeled...

