Kanye West drops bizarre Yeezy Super Bowl ad after splurging on teeth

Kanye 'Ye' West, where do we even begin...

After an hours-long X/Twitter rampage earlier this week leading him to deactivate his account, West cropped up at the Super Bowl in the most unexpected way.

On Sunday night (9 February), a 30-second Yeezy ad aired, featuring the rapper lounging in a dentist's chair.

"I spent like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth," he said, opening his mouth to reveal his new diamond-studded teeth.

"Once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… Um… Go to Yeezy.com."

The only available item on-site at the time of writing is a Nazi t-shirt.

The ad has been labelled as "cringe," with one observer remarking: "The fall from legend to laughing stock should be studied."

It also sparked more questions about how this was even permitted, given West’s recent antisemitic outbursts. During that time, West also urged Donald Trump to "Free Diddy," before sharing a clothing collaboration with the disgraced rapper.

His controversial remarks have left many fans with no choice but to distance themselves from the artist.

"If you aren't a racist piece of s*** and you own any Yeezy merch, now is the time to burn it and boycott anything tied to his name. There is no sugar coating it and no gaslighting what he wrote in all caps... Kanye is a Nazi simp, he's racist, and he's a f***ing tool. Period," one wrote.

Another added: "As a fanbase, we need to boycott Ye. Stop streaming his music on DSP’s, stop buying YEEZY merch, not engage with his posts/tweets. He needs to understand that an artist's influence is tied to the people consuming the art."

Even a Kanye West fan page (@DondaTimes) with almost 200,000 followers, wrote: "I created this page to support Kanye’s artistic vision and the persona that, for a time, was full of creativity and innovation. But after his support for Hitler, rapists, and abusers, I can’t stand by his name anymore. I’m not here to support pure evil. This page will be rebranded in the next days/weeks."

Indy100 reached out to the NFL and Kanye West's representative for comment

