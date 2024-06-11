Billie Eilish reveals which Lily Allen song made her cry

Billie Eilish has been candid about how she had been “rawdogging life” before a Lily Allen song inspired her to reconnect with old friends.

The LUNCH singer appeared as a guest on Allen's and Miquita Oliver's BBC Sounds "Miss Me?" podcast where she reflected on the realisation she had at her 20th birthday party where all of her guest worked for her in some capacity.

“I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employ. And all 15 years or more older than me," the 22-year-old recalled.



Eilish then added how she was inspired to make more friends after a close pal of hers quit their job which she said was "the worst thing that happened to [her]."

“Exactly a year ago, I reconnected with a bunch of old friends and now, I have so many friends."

She continued: “I have a crew now! I could literally cry about it. It’s been the greatest thing that’s happened to me."

During a recent trip to Coachella with her friendship circle, Eilish revealed how she got emotional about how much her pals mean to her.

"I was like, ‘Guys, I have friends and I just love you guys so much, and it’s been so long since I’ve had friends’. I cried… and it’s literally because I actually have friendship now again."





@bbcsounds "Billie have you got a crew now?" 🥰 Billie Eilish joins Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver for a special episode of Miss Me | Listen on BBC Sounds #BillieEilish #MissMe #Podcast #LilyAllen #MiquitaOliver @BILLIE EILISH





Eilish then informed host Allen that her 2006 song Smile inspired her, particularly the lyric about not experiencing tough times alone “with a little help from my friends."

“I used to want to cry hearing that line because I didn’t feel that way, because I didn’t have friends

“And I remember thinking I want to feel that way. And I want to listen to this song that I relate to in every way and hear that line about friends and be like, ‘my friends got my through it’.”

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish angers Taylor Swift fans after calling three-hour concerts 'literally psychotic ' , and the singer was also praised for revealing the 'empowering' way she achieves self pleasure.





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

