Billie Eilish has sparked anger among Swifties after describing three-hour-long live shows as "literally psychotic."

The What Was I Made For? singer expressed her opinion that "nobody wants that" in response to a fan's question on the topic through the music app Stationhead on Thursday (May 23).

"You guys don't want that, I don't want that, know what I'm saying?" Eilish said. "I don't even want that as a fan. My favorite artist in the world, I'm not trying to hear them for three hours. It's far too long."

Since then the clip has been making rounds online and people believe Eilish is referring to Swift's Eras Tour and Beyonce's Renaissance Tour where both artists had a 180-minute long setlist.

couldn’tThe account @swifferupdates shared the snippet which has garnered 6.1m views and wrote: "Billie Eilish seemingly shares her thoughts on Stationhead about ‘The Eras Tour’ and ‘The Renaissance Tour’ earlier today, the only recent high-profile tours to span 3 or more hours."

Of course, the Swifties were up in arms over Eilish's comments and came to Swift's defence.













However, fans of Eilish also responded to the Swifties criticism and accused them of taking the singer's remarks "out of context" by sharing the clip in full, and also noting how the 22-year-old has previously praised both Beyoncé and Swift for being able to put on a three-hour concert.

"Beyoncé and Taylor [Swift] are untouchable superstars; the fact that they can put on a show that long, and it's filled with so many incredible moments, is really amazing," Eilish told Los Angeles Times last October.





There has been a particular focus on both Eilish and Swift this week as the two woman battle it out for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department has been Number One since it was released on April 19, while Eilish is hoping to dethrone Swift with her newest album Hit Me Hard and Soft which came out last Friday (May 17).

Meanwhile, the internet is convinced the two popstars are feuding after Eilish previously called out artists for being wasteful by putting out multiple editions of their albums on vinyl.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging,” she told Billboardin March. “I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is.“

Of course, many jumped to the conclusion that Eilish's comments were aimed at Swift who has previously come under fire for putting out multiple versions of her work, with some calling it a "cash grab."

Due to the speculation, Eilish took to her Instagram Stories to deny she was targeting anyone in particular, she wrote: "Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article.

“I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME! which I clearly state in the article."

She concluded: “The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh. OK, so that’s the end of the alleged drama then, right?"

Then this week, Swift has released bonus editions of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department which include demos, remixes and live versions of some of her songs and Eilish fans believe Swift dropped these editions to try and stop Eilish's new album from clinching the Number One spot from her.

Meanwhile, Swifties have accused Eilish of being a "hypocrite" due to her releasing eight vinyl versions for the rollout of her new album, which is also available as a CD and cassette, as well as dropping "slowed & reverb" and "sped up" versions digitally.

However, on her website there is an entire section dedicated to "Sustainability" which has the details on the steps that were taken to make the products more environmentally friendly such as using recycled paper for packaging and shipping.

We'll soon find out which popstar won this week's chart battle...

