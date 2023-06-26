Brandon Flowers' Glastonbury outfit compared to Alan Partridge

Brandon Flowers sported a drastically different look to what fans were used to as he took to the stage with Sir Elton John for the final night of Glastonbury festival on Sunday.

The Killers frontman, 42, wore a bright red suit and a blue shirt, while fans pointed out that he also sported a glowing tan, neatly styled hair and gleaming white teeth, in a look which has been compared to Alan Partridge.

He joined Sir Elton to perform his 1971 hit 'Tiny Dancer' during the pop legend’s final UK show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Journalist Nooruddean Choudry tweeted: “Did Brandon Flowers stick his head in a beehive?”

Another person said: “Enjoying Brandon Flowers with Elton John,” with a picture of Alan Partridge in a similar outfit.

One commenter added that Flowers looked like “an android televangelist”.

The performance saw Sir Elton perform some of his biggest hits, including 'Rocket Man', 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Crocodile Rock'. He thanked his fans for “52 years of amazing love and loyalty”.

He told the crowd: “I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits ... it makes me feel so happy. Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you've shown me.”

Despite some people commenting on Flowers’ appearance in his guest role, others were quick to defend him.

Some posted videos of The Killers’ memorable performance of their hit 'Mr Brightside' when they headlined Glastonbury in 2019.

Others shared a screenshot of a message, apparently from another social media website, which said: “God forbid he takes good care of his skin, god forbid he has white teeth, god forbid he likes his hair to look a certain way”.

Another person posted a picture of the two embracing at the end of the performance, saying: “I’m not crying, you are.”

