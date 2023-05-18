Celebrities
Fans have called out a journalist at Cannes Film Festival who asked Brie Larson about alleged abuser Johnny Depp.
At a press conference with the festival’s film jury, Larson was asked how she ‘felt about Depp’s film [Jeanne du Barry] opening the festival’ and if she intended to watch it.
Visibly confused at the question, Larson replied: ‘you’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically.’
The journalist proceeded to clarify his reasoning for asking, citing the Marvel actor’s advocacy for feminist campaigns and organisations.
Larson replied saying she now ‘understood’ why the journalist asked that question, adding ‘well, you’ll see, I guess if I see it, and I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.’
Many criticised the journalist's question, with some saying he was trying to get a ‘gotcha’ response from Larson.
Fans have quickly jumped to defend Larson’s response, citing the horrific misogynistic abuse she’s faced as an actress, especially in her role as Captain Marvel across the MCU franchise.
As Captain Marvel, Larson received an influx of sexist abuse for her role, and criticism from many male Marvel fans. At the time, many of her fans called out her Marvel co-workers for not publicly coming to her defense as they previously had for actors such as Chris Pratt.
On Twitter fans have shown support for Larson, saying she doesn’t owe anyone an answer considering the public treatment she’s faced in recent years.
\u201cBrie larson the woman that was hollywoods most hated actress up until recently has every right to keep her opinion to herself and what yall are not gonna do is call her anti feminist because none of you were defending her when she got hate for just playing captain marvel\u201d— chloesevignytits (@chloesevignytits) 1684250999
\u201cbrie larson herself has been and still is a victim of an insane misogynistic campaign so i actually get why she would choose to be vague and evasive with her answers because whatever she says, on top of what she already experiences, especially online, shes not gonna win\u201d— TOTK LOCKDOWN !! sybil grimalkin (@TOTK LOCKDOWN !! sybil grimalkin) 1684261086
\u201cBrie Larson was a victim of one of the most degenerate and violent misogynistic hate campaign on the internet and I cannot blame her for not wanting to subject herself to that again.\u201d— professional incel inciter (@professional incel inciter) 1684251016
Whilst some continued to denounce Larson, it’s clear that others are attempting to change how women are treated in the film and TV industry by fans, pushing back on misogynistic hate campaigns.
