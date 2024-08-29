Brittany Mahomes has been slammed after liking a “bigoted” social media post by Donald Trump denigrating transgender people.

Mahomes, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has previously been accused by a TikToker of not tipping and it seems it would not be the last time she attracted controversy.

The latest came when Mahomes appeared to like a post shared by former president and convicted felon Trump on his Instagram page.

It was posted on 13 August and listed the alleged actions the Trump administration would take if he were to beat Kamala Harris in the presidential election in November.

Many of the points appeared to include misinformation, bigotry and the targeting of minority individuals. One point read: “Cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory.”

Screenshots quickly spread online appearing to show that Mahomes had “liked” the post, sparking backlash on social media.

While Mahomes appeared to unlike the comment and does not appear to be following Trump, the damage was done.

In an Instagram story, Mahomes fired back to her critics, writing: “I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

A couple of days later, Mahomes shared a post from evangelical preacher Shane Pruitt on her Instagram stories, which read: “Contrary to the tone of the world today … You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.”

Mahomes added the words, “Read that again!”.

While she didn’t directly reference the criticism of her liking the Trump post, many assumed the pointed post was linked.

Besides having a famous husband, Mahomes' profile has risen considerably in the past few years thanks to her friendship with Taylor Swift. She has even modelled in a campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand and featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

