Brittany Mahomes defended by Sports Illustrated after trolls attack swimsuit photos

Sports Illustrated has stepped in to defend Brittany Mahomes after her swimsuit photos for the magazine were descended upon by trolls criticising her and the outlet.

Mahomes, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was included as a 'rookie' for the 60th anniversary of SI's longstanding swimsuit issue.

However, trolls on Instagram were aghast that she had been selected over some top models with some even going as low to bring her family into the comments.

One person wrote: "Wife of NFL quarterback and mother of small children, showing it all for all the world to see. Did she have to one-up her very successful husband?"

Thankfully for the 28-year-old she did have some defenders with one fan writing: "Take a seat and read about [Brittany Mahomes] and how amazing she actually is."

Sports Illustrated then waded in to comment on the aforementioned post adding: "Couldn't have said it any better."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel