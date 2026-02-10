Brooklyn Beckham wedding guest says family feud narrative is 'hardly the truth'

American singer Marc Anthony has weighed in on the ongoing family feud involving Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, stating that the public narrative is "hardly the truth".

The 57-year-old Latin music icon, who is godfather to Cruz Beckham, found himself inadvertently drawn into the disagreements between Brooklyn and his parents, Victoria and Sir David Beckham. This occurred after DJ Fat Tony recounted an incident at Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

During the wedding reception, guests reportedly anticipated Nicola would join Brooklyn for their first dance after Anthony called for "the most beautiful woman in the room" to the stage. However, Victoria Beckham was instead invited up to dance with her son, an event that allegedly prompted Nicola to leave the room in tears.

Speaking to US outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony addressed the situation, saying: "I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family. They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz.

"I’m really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out — but (how it’s playing out) is hardly the truth."

Brooklyn Beckham has distanced himself from his family following the accusations AFP via Getty Images

Anthony’s comments follow Brooklyn’s social media posts in January, where he declared he did not wish to "reconcile" with his family. In these posts, Brooklyn accused Sir David, the former England footballer, and Lady Beckham, the ex-Spice Girls singer, of prioritising "Brand Beckham" above all else and manipulating press narratives.

He further alleged that his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped", adding that his wife had been "disrespected" by his family.

DJ Fat Tony provided a detailed account of the wedding incident on Good Morning Britain, explaining: "What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto the stage.

"Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.

"So Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course, at that point, Brooklyn is literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.

"Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room."

DJ Fat Tony, Sir David, Lady Beckham and Brooklyn have been contacted for comment regarding these claims.