Victoria Beckham’s surprise Instagram announcement sparks wave of support

Victoria Beckham has been flooded with support and congratulatory messages after sharing a surprise announcement with fans on Instagram.

The designer was joined by husband David Beckham and three of their children – Romeo, Cruz and Harper – in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, marking their first public family appearance since Brooklyn Beckham’s lengthy Instagram claims.

It was a particularly special day for Victoria, who was awarded a French honour by the Ministry of Culture and named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Posting to her 33 million followers, Victoria said she felt "honoured" by the recognition and spoke about her long-standing love of French style and its appreciation of fashion as an art form.

"To be recognised here and embraced in this way, is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication," she wrote, alongside a series of personal photos. One featured her family, while others included familiar fashion faces such as former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

She went on to thank French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati for the honour, before adding: "Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx".





David later shared his own message of support, writing: "Nobody deserves it more than you x We love you".

Support quickly poured in from friends, fans and fellow celebrities. Among the wave of heart emojis, one follower wrote: "You deserve it Lady Beckham! So happy for you! Pure class from day one!"

Another quipped: "Congratulations @victoriabeckham what an achievement! I’m so so so proud to be a fan! This is what I call a turnaround! Slay queen."

Meanwhile, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, penned: "Amazing, so deserved @victoriabeckham."

