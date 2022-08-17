Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is deeply committed to his wife both emotionally, legally, and ... physically.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Peltz-Beckham said of his 100 tattoos he estimates 70 are dedicated to his wife of five months, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

"She always cries when I get her another tattoo," Peltz-Beckham told USA Today. "I always love to surprise her with new ink."

The two lovebirds married back in April in Palm Beach, Florida after two years of dating. As a symbol of their partnership they decided to hyphenate their last names.

Among Peltz-Beckham's tattoos dedicated to his wife is an eight-line long neck tattoo underneath an image of Nicola's eyes, the word 'married' on his left hand, his vows to his wife on his arm, his wife's name on the side of his neck, the word "lover" on his hand, an "N" on his ring finger and more.





Peltz-Beckham's tattoo collection is reminiscent of his father David Beckham. The former pro-footballer has an estimated 60+ tattoos covering his body many odes to his family.

Most recently, Peltz-Beckham said he added Nicola's middle name and the word "married" to his tattoo collection dedicated to his wife.

"Why not," the 23-year-old says when explaining his reasoning for the new ink.

The love the Peltz-Beckhams have for one another is easy to see from their social media pages, and Peltz-Beckham's body. But that hasn't stopped people online from joking about the many tattoos.

"Pete Davidson take notes. Get tattoos after the wedding....and hope it lasts," a Twitter user wrote.

