Who is Marc Anthony? Grammy winner finds himself at centre of Beckham feud

Brooklyn Beckham's lengthy six-page statement confirming his feud with his family has sent shockwaves across the internet.

In the explosive claims, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham makes allegations about a series of events taking place in the lead up to the wedding of the 26-year-old and his wife, Nicola Peltz; which until now, have been nothing more than hearsay.

Of course, we're yet to hear from Victoria & David Beckham (Indy100 has contacted them for comment on the claims), but for now, the world has been left to paint a mental picture of what could have possibly caused such a rift among one of the world's most famous families.

But as we unpick the details of what could've gone wrong, there's one question on everyone's lips: Who is Marc Anthony and why was he at the wedding?

Getty

The Grammy-winning salsa artist was previously thought to have performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding at her family's Palm Beach Estate as a gift to the couple.

As rumours swirled of a Beckham family feud, a PEOPLE Magazine article then emerged in May 2025, in which a source claimed: “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!’”

Another source at the time said it was “such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock–you could hear a pin drop,” and that it “wasn’t appropriate” and the bride had “run from the room crying.”

In Brooklyn's statement, he echoes those claims, and confirms Marc Anthony was there.

Getty

Marc Anthony himself is yet to comment on the scenario, but social media is awash with commentary about just how the 57-year-old's seemingly innocent wedding gift has become the centre of the storm.

"Marc Anthony realising he's caused half of the Brooklyn Beckham drama", one person penned alongside a clip of Joe Biden.

"Marc Anthony hearing his name appear in Brooklyn Beckham's Insta Stories", another added, using a scene from Succession.

Who is Marc Anthony?

Getty

Singer Marc Anthony is a four-time Grammy Award, eight-time Latin Grammy Award and twenty-nine-time Lo Nuestro Awards winner - and the best-selling salsa artist of all time.

Born in New York to Puerto Rican parents - His father, Felipe Muñiz, was a hospital cafeteria worker and musician, and his mother, Guillermina Quiñones, was a housewife.

Anthony began his career as a session vocalist and backup singer for other New York acts, before releasing his first album, 'Rebel' in 1988.

However, despite his success in salsa, he started out making predominantly freestyle and house music.

He went on to release another 13 albums in a mixture of English and Spanish; his most recent being Muevense in 2024.He's also collaborated with the likes of JLo (whom he was married to between 2004 and 2014), Pitbull, and Romeo Santos.

Lopez and Anthony went on to have two children together, Emme and Max and have remained good friends. Anthony has five other children from other relationships.

He's been married to 26-year-old Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira since 2023.

He hasn't publicly acknowledged the Beckham situation, and has only posted on Instagram since about his Fontainebleau residency in Las Vegas in February.

Indy100 has reached out to Marc Anthony for comment

Why not read...

Brooklyn Beckham's latest recipe compared to chicken dinosaurs

Brooklyn Beckham just got cut from a film by his own wife

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter