As ever, Cannes Film Festival has brought glamour, sophistication, and of course the best new films to the Côte d'Azur.

Each night we've been treated to a BTS look at some of the best red carpets (although this year nude and OTT dresses were off limits), and afterparties as the A-list crowd all flock to the town from 13 - 24 May.

Some of the biggest films of the festival were Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal's Eddington (which saw them subsequently get into a fight with a bee), Homebound, which received a nine-minute standing ovation, and Eleanor The Great, which marks Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut.

Of course, away from the films, the fashion was equally sought-after, and boy, did they deliver.

Here are some of our favourite outfits from the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpets...

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning opted for custom Armani Privé for the premiere of Sentimental Value.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson stepped out with SNL player husband Colin Jost for the premiere of Vie Privée (A Private Life). The lavender creation was brought to life by Prada.

Rihanna

'It' couple, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky headed to the Highest 2 Lowest premiere, with the singer wearing a blue Alaïa halter gown in honor of her upcoming Smurfs movie.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson stole the show in this cotton candy fringed Gucci dress, complemented by Mark Townsend on hair and Georgie Eisdell on makeup.

Ciara

Ciara didn't let this year's strict dress code stop her wearing a sequined David Koma gown, complete with feathered train.

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez is set to tie the knot with billionaire boyfriend Jeff Bezos in Italy later in June, and celebrated early at Cannes in Roberto Cavalli.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was joined by Austin Butler and Pedro Pascal for the premiere of Eddington, when they were forced to fight off a red carpet imposter: A bee. The dress is by Louis Vuitton.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid made a rare red carpet appearance to show off her new blonde locks - and subsequently broke the internet.

Nicole Kidman

2025 was Nicole Kidman's first appearance at Cannes in eight years.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria has already admitted she brought six trunks worth of dresses to Cannes this year - and thank goodness it's paying off.

