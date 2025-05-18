SNL's 50th season has officially wrapped, and the finale episode saw Scarlett Johansson take on hosting duties, while Bad Bunny was the musical guest of the evening.

Fans were braced for a few cast members to announce they were leaving during the episode - but it ended with no one confirming the rumours. And breathe.

However, there's currently a 17-member-strong cast at the moment, so there could still be changes made before next season with many of them in their 6th or 7th year, including Colin Jost, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim as well as Kenan Thompson, the longest-serving SNL cast member in history.

In fact, the episode even poked fun at the rumours swirling in recent weeks.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“It’s been a great season, and Sarah is leaving, we’re all gonna miss you next year,” Johansson told the audience, to which a shocked Sherman responded, “Wait, what? Did you guys hear something? What do you mean leaving?”

But that wasn't the main talking point of the night, with the Black Widow star sharing a sweet moment at the end with husband and cast member, Colin Jost.

The pair tied the knot in 2020, but many fans had forgotten they were even an item at all, when the comedian handed his wife a big bunch of roses and gave her an on-screen smooch to round the series off.





"What a nice finale to cap off season 50", one fan wrote.





"Why am I giggling and kicking my feet like a teenage girl oh my god this is so CUTE", another joked.





On behalf of all SNL fans: Can we get more Scarlett next season, please?

Why not read...

SNL pokes fun at Donald Trump's doll comments in takedown of president

SNL: The White 'Potus' spin-off sees Trump join The White Lotus

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings