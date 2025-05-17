Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone get into fight with uninvited guest on Cannes red carpet

We love a bit of red carpet drama, but one person we didn't expect to see get into a tiff at the 78th Cannes Film Festival was Emma Stone - and she had Pedro Pascal on her side.

Along with Austin Butler, the trio took to the carpet yesterday (17 May) for the premiere of their new film 'Eddington', when an unexpected guest came along to mess up their photo opp: A bee.





The 36-year-old was spotted ducking out the way as the insect refused to leave them alone (who can blame it? They were probably starstruck), before The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal stepped in to bat it off.

"Oh, is that a bee?", she asks, before seemingly yelling when it won't leave her alone - Pascal laughing in the background.

Stone even ended up hiding behind Pascal in a bid to stay calm, while Butler blew air at the bee.

What's more, it made for some pretty hilarious photos.

“Oh to be emma stone getting protected by pedro pascal and austin butler from a bee,” one person wrote on X.





"Even bees love the spotlight", another joked.

"I would pay to see the Emma Stone vs the bee movie", someone else penned.





Thankfully after 30 seconds of ducking and diving around the bee, it finally flew away and they could get the pictures they actually came for.

That's one way to make a premiere memorable.

