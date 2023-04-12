Sarah Paulson used to give wages to Pedro Pascal so he could 'feed himself'

Sarah Paulson has revealed the touching favour she did for Pedro Pascal at the start of his career - which has helped propel his success.

The pair have been friends for a long time, with the American Horror Story actor citing his ‘je ne sais quoi’ as the reason they have such a good relationship.

"There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself", she admitted.

"I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies [of the] past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters