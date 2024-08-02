Cardi B announces pregnancy hours after Offset divorce news

Cardi B has announced she is pregnant with her third child, just hours after news that she is getting a divorce from her husband Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper has been married to Offset since 2017 and the couple share two children together, six-year-old Kulture and two-year-old Wave.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi B posted images of herself from a photoshoot where she's wearing a red dress that displays the growing bump she is cradling to her 166m followers.

"With every ending comes a new beginning," she began the post caption, appearing to hint at both her pregnancy and the end of her marriage.



"I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"







She added: "I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

The I Like It rapper previously filed for divorce back in 2020, but withdrew the documents.

Then last year, she confirmed she was single and has split from her husband following cheating rumours.

Though it seems she's not changing her mind this time around, according to TMZ as it reported that sources told the publication the split has been "a long time in coming," but it has been "amicable" between the two.

Cardi is also seeking primary custody of her two children.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel