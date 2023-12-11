Cardi B confirms relationship status following Offset 'cheating' rumours

Cardi B has confirmed she is now single and has split from husband Offset following rumours that he allegedly cheated with Chrisean Rock.

The rapper was live on Instagram when she made the announcement, questioning if fans had picked up on 'clues' in her livestreams and Story posts.

"I don't think it's true, I don't care to find out", she said of the 'cheating' allegations. "I've been single for a minute now...I just didn't know how to tell the world."

The pair share two children.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.