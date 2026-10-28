Cheryl references one of her iconic memes in new ad

As a member of Girls Aloud, an X Factor judge, a solo pop star, and the nation's sweetheart - Cheryl has delivered some iconic pop culture moments and now the singer is revisiting one of them.

Teaming up with Deliveroo, the 'Call My Name' singer referenced a classic TV moment of hers that she made during a 2012 documentary called Girls Aloud: Ten Years At The Top where she reflected on her success in the girl group.

It was during this where she said the classic line, "Slowly but surely, you start to realise, ‘actually, I can’t nip to the garage in my pyjamas anymore for a pint of milk, even if I want to’.”

@gorgeyhunsx TikTok · gorgeyhuns

To this day, over 15 years on, it is a moment that is still quoted and referenced as a hilarious online meme - and is was her new collaboration with the food delivery app is based on.

And it turns out she's found a solution...

“Who knew a little confession in 2009 would have this kind of shelf life?" Cheryl said.

Deliveroo

"I can’t believe it’s still doing the rounds, but we’ve had a good laugh giving it a glow up all these years later. At least I no longer have that dilemma with Tesco now on Deliveroo - so nothing stands between me and my morning cuppa.”

To celebrate the campaign, anyone who orders from Tesco using the delivery app between Wednesday 28 and Friday 30 October will be entered into a draw.

The winners will get their hands on a exclusive limited edition ‘Cheryl-Skimmed’ bundle, containing teal silky pyjamas and a one-of-a-kind ceramic milk jug hand-signed by Cheryl herself.

In the words of Cheryl, "whenever you're ready" as it's stocks last.

MOV £15 applies. Geographical restrictions and delivery fees apply. T&Cs apply.

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