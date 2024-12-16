Comedian Chris Rock said he “hates” influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul after beating Mike Tyson in the ring - just as Paul has hit back at critics.

Rock appeared on Saturday Night Live on 14 December and delivered a standup routine where he laid into the influencer.

He criticised the boxing fight between Paul and boxing legend Tyson, which took place back on 15 November. It was the first-ever combat sport to be live-streamed on Netflix but drew criticism because the fight failed to live up to the huge amount of hype that preceded it.

Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision, but it didn’t stop him from drawing criticism for taking on a fighter who is 31 years older than him.

Rock joked: “What the hell? Who is this Jake Paul? He’s a 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old man in the face. Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it! Who’s he gonna fight next, Morgan Freeman?

“I hate Jake Paul. I got landlord hate for him. I hate him!”

Paul also spoke out over the weekend, hitting back at critics of the fight.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, Paul spoke out on people taking issue with the fight, saying: "What do I care that people have to say about anything that I do? If anyone in my life has something to say, then they’ll text me. If you don’t have my number, then I don’t give a f*** about you."

Paul and Tyson went toe to toe earlier this year in the eagerly awaited fight which saw the YouTube-turned boxer defeat the boxing legend.

After eight rounds lasting two minutes each, Paul was declared the winner via unanimous decision (scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73) as the two fought each other in front of the 70,000-strong audience at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while viewers from around the world tuned in to watch the live stream on Netflix.

