A resurfaced clip of Chris Rock calling Fox News' Laura Ingraham the 'meanest b***h' is being shared following the smack he endured onstage from Will Smith at the Oscars.

On Monday night's segment of Ingraham Angle, journalist Raymond Arroyo joined the host to discuss disapproval of Smith and the audience.

"Giving him a standing ovation, Laura, after that assault is really everything that's wrong with us as a people, and I have to say it was shocking to watch that reaction," Arroyo said.

"But Laura, I guess you now have grounds for a smackdown too. We found this clip from the 1990s," he continued before they aired a part of a 1996 episode of Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect featuring Rock and Ingraham.

"What's the lady, Laura Ingham?" Rock said, messing up the pronunciation of her name. "With all due respect ma'am, you are the meanest b***h ever. Oh my God," he continued as Ingraham, and the crowd erupted into laughter.

"That was 1996 at the Republican Convention in San Diego," Ingraham said with a chuckle. "[Rock] kind of does this thing," Ingraham continued as Arroyo interjected with: "And no violent reaction, which I'm happy to see, Laura."

Ingraham continued: "Look at my hair. Most importantly, look at my outfit. That was tragic. Oh my god. Forget what he said. That is shocking to see that after all these years."

On Sunday, Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the Oscars ceremony.

"Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it," the comedian said, referencing her shaven head.

Appearing to laugh at first, Smith calmly walked up to the stage and slapped Rock straight across the face.

Once the actor (who won Best Actor for King Richard) got back to his seat, he shouted: "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth."

After the incident, Smith took to his Instagram to apologise to the comedian while calling his behaviour "out of line."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith penned.

